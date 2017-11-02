This 1,000-HP, Hellcat-Powered Toyota Prius Is Political Incorrectness Incarnate

Despite its continued status as America's top-selling hybrid vehicle, the Toyota Prius is objectively uncool. There's one surefire way to change that, however: As we highlighted back in July, the folks at American Racing Headers has spent the better part of a year swapping a 1,000-horsepower Hellcat motor into a 2005 Prius. The finished "PriuSRT8" build was finally unveiled at SEMA this week, and it's about as subtle as a roundhouse kick to the temple. Just how does one turn a mild-mannered, front-wheel-drive hybrid hatch into a rip-roaring, quarter-mile monster? American Racing Headers teamed up with Farks Supercars to tear out the Prius's original running gear and carve up much of its unibody to make room for the V-8 engine, a custom tube frame chassis, and the mechanical bits needed for a rear-wheel-drive conversion.

To extract a four-digit horsepower count from the Hellcat mill, ARH tacked on a gigantic 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger. That potent combination is connected to a Tremec Magnum six-speed manual transmission, sending power back to a custom Ford nine-inch rear axle through a carbon fiber driveshaft. Impressively, it all fits under the stock bodywork. Were it not for the massive drag slicks and hints of a roll cage visible through the windows, the PriuSRT8 would just look like the world's most ironically decorated hybrid from the outside.

