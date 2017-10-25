Mazda's Twin Tokyo Motor Show Concepts Preview a Gorgeous Future

As promised earlier in the month, Mazda has brought two new concept cars to the Tokyo Motor Show—and if they're truly any indication of Mazda's production car future, roads around the world are about to get a little more beautiful.

First up, we have the Mazda Vision Coupe Concept, a four-door "coupe" preview of the brand's overall design future. Featuring an evolved and "more mature" interpretation of Mazda's Kodo design language first seen back in 2010, it reads like an elongated, four-door version of last year's RX Vision Concept. With its simple, circular head- and taillamps, an oversize, chrome mustache that integrates into the car's "eyes," wide-set hips, and a sleek-as-all-hell shape, this is undoubtedly one of the best looking four-door coupes to grace the concept car stage in a while.