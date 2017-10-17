Bugatti Veyron Crash in the Andes Mountains Looks Oddly Beautiful, Really Expensive 

Ask anyone who's been on the car internet over the last decade what the most famous crash involving a Bugatti Veyron is, and there's usually one answer: Pretty sure that's a Lambo, dude. But these pictures from the Bugatti Grand Tour in South America of a crumpled Veyron high in the Andes Mountains are the real thing—and are at once surreal and oddly beautiful to behold.

10 Veyrons, a handful of Chirons, and their owners set out over the weekend from Santiago, Chile for a drive to Pantagonia through the Andes Mountains organized by Bugatti. It's one of the most stunning and remote regions in the world, so it must have been a huge damper on the fun when one of the participants overcooked it on a tight corner and launched his $2.7-million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse down a rock-strewn embankment. Photos of the wreck were posted to Instagram by Rodrigo Muñoz, another driver on the trip.