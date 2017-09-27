The Grand Tour's Traveling Tent Is No More

When Clarkson, Hammond, and May jumped ship from the BBC (or walked the plank, depending on your interpretation) into the warm, murky waters of the Amazon, they had big plans for their new project. Something called The Grand Tour necessitates some, you know, actual grand touring, so they used a massive collapsible tent to film the studio bits in nine different countries during the first season. It quickly became the show's most iconic feature. And now, it's no more.

All right, technically the tent does still exist, but its traveling days are officially over. Amazon has announced the tent will stay put at a fixed location in the Cotswolds in Britain for the duration of season two, according to Express. That doesn't mean the show has turned its back on its international ambitions—new segments have been filmed in places like Croatia, Switzerland, Dubai, Spain, and Mozambique—but it's still a marked shift from the formula used in the first season.