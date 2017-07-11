Duo Allegedly Breaks "Cannonball Run" Style Record In Tesla Model S

Jordan Hart and Bradly D’Souza took it upon themselves to set a benchmark that's substantial for an electrified future. Without any manufacturer sponsorship or vehicle modification, they were able to drive a Tesla Model S from Redondo Beach, CA to New York City in under 52 hours. This feat set a record for electric car travel from one coast to another , and by arriving in The Big Apple on July 5, they apparently beat the previous best-time achieved by three drivers, including The Drive's own Editor-at-Large Alex Roy , in 2016.

In order to break this record, the team had to plan every step of the drive. Once they were on the road, the two budgeted their time as tightly as possible in order to cut down on unneeded stops. Additionally, a strict rotation was enforced to help the two beat the previously held record by more than three hours.

"We were VERY focused on our run and only stopped to eat once," Hart said in an email with The Verge. "Even then we told the staff what we were doing and were in and out of the restaurant in about 15 minutes. The rest of the time was healthy low glycemic snacking and a strict nap schedule for whoever wasn’t driving."