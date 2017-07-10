Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to Borrow Plug-in Powertrain From Porsche Cayenne, Report Says

The Bentley Bentayga is, and for the foreseeable future will continue to be, the most exorbitant SUV on the market. It set new standards for luxury in the segment and as the automaker continues to innovate new ideas for the platform, it could become even more outrageous than before. It was introduced with a hefty W-12 engine, then Bentley worked in a triple-turbo 4.0L diesel that produced 664-pound-feet of torque. Bentley isn't done yet, either. A plug-in hybrid version is on its way, according to Auto Express.

The luxo-barge will borrow the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 and electric motor combo from its stablemate, the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. This powerplant produces 416 horsepower in its existing application and would allow the Bentayga to achieve exceptional fuel economy in addition to energy efficiency. Later models could be fitted with a version of the Panamera e-Hybrid's 2.9-liter V-6-hybrid system, potentially producing loads more power at 462 hp and 516-pound-feet of torque.

Other Bentley models are expected to make the same move in the future, including the flagship Continental GT. The automaker has set a goal of electrifying 90 percent of its lineup by the end of the decade, and this is a step in that direction. The Bentayga currently makes up half of the marque's sales, so that surely helps.

The hybrid Bentayga is anticipated to arrive in the States late this year, selling as a 2018 model. As the Bentayga grows as a player in its class, this will likely be a welcomed addition that could pull in luxury buyers from other brands. No price has been announced yet, but expect it to take a small hike from the "entry level," if you can call it that, of $229,100.