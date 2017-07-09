China May Soon Become Cadillac's Largest Market

Cadillac may be an American-based auto manufacturer, but its sales are truly dominating in the Chinese market. According to Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen, Cadillac plans to make China their largest market within the next three years. However, current trends indicate this may happen within the next few months.

In June, Cadillac sold 12,886 vehicles in China, a 34.9 percent increase over this time last year. The significant uptick hints that Cadillac sales in China are quickly catching up (or passing) US sales. Year-to-date, Cadillac has sold 80,557 vehicles in China, a 75.4 percent increase over their 2016 year-to-date sales figure of 45,818. At this point in time, Cadillac is beating current US sales of 72,073 vehicle, but we can't guarantee this equates to larger year-end China sales.

China has always been a big part of Cadillac's new sales strategies as was made clear when they decided to build the CT6 plug-in hybrid there. All lot of sales can be credited to the increase in sales of the popular XT5 crossover.