China May Soon Become Cadillac's Largest Market
Cadillac's year-to-date sales in China have already passed U.S. sales.
Cadillac may be an American-based auto manufacturer, but its sales are truly dominating in the Chinese market. According to Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen, Cadillac plans to make China their largest market within the next three years. However, current trends indicate this may happen within the next few months.
In June, Cadillac sold 12,886 vehicles in China, a 34.9 percent increase over this time last year. The significant uptick hints that Cadillac sales in China are quickly catching up (or passing) US sales. Year-to-date, Cadillac has sold 80,557 vehicles in China, a 75.4 percent increase over their 2016 year-to-date sales figure of 45,818. At this point in time, Cadillac is beating current US sales of 72,073 vehicle, but we can't guarantee this equates to larger year-end China sales.
China has always been a big part of Cadillac's new sales strategies as was made clear when they decided to build the CT6 plug-in hybrid there. All lot of sales can be credited to the increase in sales of the popular XT5 crossover.
- RELATEDCadillac XT5 Crossover Outsells Company's Entire Sedan LineupWill sedans become obsolete?READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2017 Cadillac XT5 Is a Port in a Storm of Boring CrossoversA surprisingly capable Cadillac, in crossover disguise.READ NOW
- RELATEDCadillac’s Crossover Do-Over, the XT5, Gets It Mostly RightA post-SRX mea culpa.READ NOW
- RELATEDSuper Cruise Will Finally Arrive on 2018 Cadillac CT6Cadillac's delayed semi-autonomous driving system will roll out on the new CT6 luxury sedan.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum AWD Sets a New Benchmark for American LuxuryWith 34 speakers, 20-way adjustable seats, 12-mode massagers, and 404 horses, you won't mind the $87,000 price tag.READ NOW