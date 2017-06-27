Florida Teen Allegedly Steals Porsche and $200,000, Buys Mom a Hellcat
Talk about a considerate son.
What a nice boy. After stealing a Porsche Cayman and more than $200,000 in cash from a Florida man with his friends, a Fort Lauderdale teen used the money to buy his mother a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, he told police.
15-year-old Jeremiah Laplace and five other teenagers snuck into a house in a well-to-do part of North Hutchinson Island near Vero Beach before dawn on April 27th, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said according to the Miami Herald, driving up in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe and knocking on doors until they found an empty house. Once inside, the teens made off with a safe filled with cash, multiple firearms, and the white 2014 Porsche Cayman found at the home, police said.
In the following days, Laplace used the money to buy a Hellcat for his mother, as well as give her $40,000 in cash, he told authorities. But the teenager also treated himself to a Mercedes-Benz C300, a gold bracelet, a gold chain, and a set of permanent gold teeth, Laplace told the cops.
The Porsche was found in Delray Beach a few days after the robbery with the keys inside, according to the Herald.
Five of the six teens involved confessed their involvement in the robbery after being picked up by authorities in connection with other crimes, the Herald reported. Police said the group had committed similar crimes in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.
