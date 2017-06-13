Watch the Tesla Model X Handle Crash Tests With Flying Colors

The Tesla Model X has been awarded a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and five stars in every other category, according to the agency's website. More excitingly for those of us who don't own the high-performance electric crossover, however, videos of the crash tests have been posted to the Internet for us to watch in all of their slow-mo glory.

The NHTSA's crash tests with the Model X showed that the SUV "has the lowest probability of injury of any SUV it has ever tested," according to Tesla. Tesla stated that the only car that beats the Model X in that category is the Tesla Model S.

"We engineered Model X to be the safest SUV ever, and today, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that after conducting independent testing, it has awarded Model X a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category, making it the first SUV ever to earn the 5-star rating across the board," Tesla wrote in a blog post published on Tuesday.

The Model X's low-mounted battery pack also causes a low center of gravity, meaning it's incredibly difficult to flip the Model X. Or, to put it another way—according to these tests, it would be pretty hard to find a safer SUV on the market than Elon Musk's EV.