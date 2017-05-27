Canadian Electric Car Sales Up 68 Percent in Early 2017, Thanks to Tesla and Nissan

Electric vehicles sales are increasing in North America as a whole, thanks to increases in range, tax initiatives, and their efficiency advantages over fossil-fuel powered counterparts. According to a new report by Fleetcarma, electric car sales in Canada are showing a huge jump.

Electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter in 2017 surged 68 percent when compared to Q1 2016, as per Fleetcarma's report. A total of 1,474 vehicles were brought home in the first three months of the year in Canada, including both plug-in hybrids and pure electric variants.

Though many vehicles have been sold, there are two clear market leaders: Tesla and Nissan. The Tesla Model S and Nissan Leaf nearly tie in their total vehicle sales. Tesla has sold 5,453 Model S vehicles in Canada overall, whereasNissan has sold 5,470 copies of the Leaf. Overall, Tesla has supplied over 42 percent of the EVs in Canada, which amounts to 6,900 overall vehicles out of the over 30,000 EVs currently on the road. In Q1 2017, Tesla has delivered a total of 400 Model X SUVs; Chevy's Bolt came up behind it, with 300 deliveries in the time period.