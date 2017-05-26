Isle of Man Adds BAC Mono Police Car to the Fleet

The Isle of Man has always been known as a speed freak's paradise. Now, it looks like their police force wants to get in on the action too, as the Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) and the Isle of Man Constabulary have just pulled the veil off the first-ever BAC Mono police car, with the intent of using the single-seat rocket ship to promote "safe and responsible driving" at local events. Right.

Twisted as the idea of using a bespoke supercar with a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds to push that concept may seem, it's still a worthy addition to a municipality that plays host to one of the fastest races on Earth, in the form of the Isle of Man TT. And since it's registered as an active member of the police fleet, there's always the chance they could haul it out to chase down a particularly determined speeder. Imagine seeing this in your rear view mirror: