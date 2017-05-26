Isle of Man Adds BAC Mono Police Car to the Fleet
The world's only single-seat, road-legal supercar goes straight.
The Isle of Man has always been known as a speed freak's paradise. Now, it looks like their police force wants to get in on the action too, as the Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) and the Isle of Man Constabulary have just pulled the veil off the first-ever BAC Mono police car, with the intent of using the single-seat rocket ship to promote "safe and responsible driving" at local events. Right.
Twisted as the idea of using a bespoke supercar with a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds to push that concept may seem, it's still a worthy addition to a municipality that plays host to one of the fastest races on Earth, in the form of the Isle of Man TT. And since it's registered as an active member of the police fleet, there's always the chance they could haul it out to chase down a particularly determined speeder. Imagine seeing this in your rear view mirror:
"It’s a remarkable vehicle, and clearly will be of huge interest to bikers and car drivers alike," said police chief Andy Greaves, who's now pulling double duty as the dedicated Mono driver. "We are here to promote safe use of the road, and it’s amazing how many people want to talk to you when this is your transport."
We're not sure how many of those conversations are actually about safe and responsible driving, but hey, as long as everyone's happy. Besides, BAC and the Isle of Man have their own special relationship, as the company used the island's famous roads as a testbed when developing the Mono, and earlier this month the local government worked with BAC to turn the island into a playground for 12 lucky Mono owners. Maybe this police version is their way of saying "Thanks, old chap."
For more information on the Mono, check out its appearance on Jay Leno's Garage:
