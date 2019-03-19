2019 Mini Cooper S and S E Countryman All4 Review: Resting on Leyland's Laurels

When you hear "Cooper Countryman All4," what Mini wants you to conjure up is a small, sophisticated all-rounder, one as capable and economical as it is fun to drive. Those traits are often diametrically opposed, but they've been known to sometimes meet under one roof—and when they do, it's cause for celebration. We spent a couple weeks driving both the gas-powered 2019 Mini Cooper S Countryman All4 and plug-in hybrid S E Countryman All4 around a wintry Colorado earlier this month to determine whether the promise of a true do-it-all Mini is fulfilled in either form.

Countryman Trades on History

In contrast to what you'd expect, the Countryman is in no way miniature, being the largest model in Mini's lineup. Despite coming in almost 50 percent longer than its old Austin namesake, it retains its forebear's rounded lights, pouty-faced grille, and subtle chrome highlights. Whether the Countryman's styling is cute and contemporary or a retro cliche is a matter of opinion; Mini banks on customers believing the former, and the Moonwalk Grey Metallic paint job here certainly does the trick.

Within, function has taken a back seat to form, though this isn't to say that the Countryman's interior falls short of the mark. Its dash is a simplistic combination of a speedometer and either a tachometer or battery charge indicator if you've gone the plug-in hybrid route. Nearby in a dial-like slot of its own is the passable infotainment system, which functions more as a roadblock if you've smartly sprung for optional Apple CarPlay. Speedometer and navigation functions can be aggregated into a heads-up display, another useful option that you could just as easily do without.