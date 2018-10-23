2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Review: The Wedding Ride This Bride Never Knew She Needed

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR.

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $113,600 ($132,110)

$113,600 ($132,110) Powertrain: 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, 575 horsepower, 516 pound-feet; eight-speed automatic transmission; full-time four-wheel-drive

5.0-liter supercharged V-8, 575 horsepower, 516 pound-feet; eight-speed automatic transmission; full-time four-wheel-drive EPA Fuel Economy: 15 mpg city / 20 mpg highway

15 mpg city / 20 mpg highway 0-60 MPH: 4.3 seconds (manufacturer figures)

4.3 seconds (manufacturer figures) Monster Performance: It'd be logical to think a vehicle with a curb weight of more than 5,000 pounds would be slow, but this monster boasts a top speed of 176 miles per hour—40 mph faster than any other Range Rover Sport. And if you (weirdly) wanted to tune out the sweet growl of the supercharged V-8 under the hood, you can have a $4,540, 19-speaker surround sound stereo system at your disposal.

Quick Take: In my quest to get married, I've had the chance to test two very different vehicles for a couple of the traditional lead-up soirées. First, there was the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible I drove for my bachelorette party; second, there was the wee 2018 Nissan Kicks for my bridal shower in Pittsburgh. For my actual wedding, a road trip-worthy two hours north of New York City in the town of Hudson, I originally wanted something closer to the flashy Grand Sport. It was going to be the only wedding I ever have (hopefully), and damnit, I wanted a head-turner. But as my about-to-be wife and I began amassing the metric ton of wedding stuff we needed to cart to Hudson, I realized that we needed something beefy to get us there. Enter: the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR, a luxurious SUV with ample cargo room and (more than) ample power.

One Big Question: Is the expensive-but-powerful SVR trim worth it?

When you have a fancy, life-changing event to attend that requires a modest road trip, I'd offer up an emphatic yes. Sure, the price is nearly double that of the lowliest Range Rover Sport (the base SE starts at $66,750), but so is the power—the Range Rover Sport SVR's 575 horsepower dwarfs the SE's 320. In a world where Jeep makes a Grand Cherokee with 707 horsepower, why shouldn't there be a high-powered Range Rover?

After spending nearly a week with the Range Rover Sport SVR and using it for everything related to The Big Event, I have to say, it was the perfect wedding ride for me and my new family. Though I'm admittedly prone to baseless, immediate love of SUVs and trucks, I found real functionality in the ability to haul everything and everyone we needed—while also enjoying the power under my right foot. This Rangie is seated squarely in the intersection of the Practical-vs-Powerful Venn diagram—and it's in that overlap, where Jaguar Land Rover also sprinkles its signature comfort and luxury, that I want to live.