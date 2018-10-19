2018 BMW M5 Review: Luxury Sedan or Supercar, But Never Anything in Between

2018 BMW M5: Value

Trying to suss out the M5's value depends largely on how your view it. Look at it as a replacement for both a large, all-weather luxury sedan like a 540i xDrive and an entry-level supercar like the McLaren 570S or Audi R8, and even the almost-$130,000 as-tested price of this blue beauty seems like the sort of bargain Roger Daltrey would sing about. Stack it up against the likes of a Porsche Panamera Turbo, which runs a tick or two behind the M5 in most quantitative metrics in spite of a base price $47,000 higher, and it still seems quite the deal.

But viewed as a way to extract both as much driving pleasure and usability from a single vehicle as possible, the M5's bright status seems to dim a tad. After all, if that's the aim—and that would seem to be the aim of the category, no?—an E63 wagon orPanamera Turbo Sport Turismo offer even more usability, with cargo bays that rival a C-130's by comparison. Alternately, the role of one-car-for-all-tasks might be better performed by—dare I say it—a high-performance crossover, such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio or Porsche Cayenne Turbo. BMW's own X5 M may not be able to snap from naught to 60 quite as fast or corner quite as well, but it can fit 17 more cubic feet of whatever behind the second row than this M5—and it's better suited to the bashed-up streets of New York than this high-strung sedan.