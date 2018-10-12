2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Review: A Pinch More Power Only Makes the Sauce Sweeter

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF Club.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF Club, By the Numbers:

· Base Price (Price as Tested): $33,240 ($38,335)

· Powertrain: 2.0-liter inline-four, 181 horsepower, 151 pound-feet; six-speed-manual or six-speed automatic; rear-wheel-drive

· EPA Fuel Economy: 26 city / 34 highway

· 0-60 MPH: The lighter droptop does it in 5.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver, so call it an even six

· Curb weight: 2,453 pounds

· Quick Take: Mazda's fourth-generation Miata enters its fourth model year of production better than ever, thanks largely to a new, more powerful engine beneath its snub-nosed hood.

One Big Question: Does adding a fancy flipping top add anything to #MiataLife?

There was never anything wrong with the ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. Lightweight, compact, and as well-balanced as a Balanchine-trained katana, the ND MX-5 exists solely to bring driving bliss to the lucky duck behind the wheel. Sure, it has its quirks, its foibles, its peccadilloes, but overall, it—like its trio of predecessors—stands as one of the best expressions of joie de conduire you can buy today. Speed, as editor Mike Guy once put it, is the only modern thrill, and there are few more accessible ways to grab it in all its glory than this cheap, simple Japanese roadster.

Apparently, though, that's not enough for some people. In 2016, Mazda rolled out a new version with a more substantial top: the MX-5 RF, an abbreviation that technically stands for "retractable fastback" but might as well just mean "roof." Much like the third-generation Miata with the optional power retractable hard top, the RF boasts a solid, multi-piece folding lid—but unlike that previous car, the RF is more targa than totally topless two-seater. The system works not too dissimilarly from the Porsche 911 Targa's roof; hold down a switch, and in a matter of seconds, the rear deck lid, B-pillars, and roll bar rise up and back as one so the hard panel above the occupant's head can slide into a slot behind the seats. Mazda being Mazda, the system doesn't actually add much in the way of weight; the carmaker claims it tacks on just 113 pounds to the car's dainty body. But that's still one size-zero supermodel more than the soft top model that weighs in around 2,300 pounds—or, to look at it another way, a five-percent increase in mass.

More importantly, it's also an enormous complication to a car that has often seemed to epitomize Thoreau's motto of "simplify, simplify"—an orchestra of electric motors and hydraulic struts designed to move weighty pieces of metal and plastic around on command, over and over again, for years to come. The soft top's operation, on the other hand, uses simpler, more reliable tech: the human arm. Throw a clasp on the headliner and give it a shove from either seat, and it flops away.