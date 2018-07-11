What Your Favorite Import Cars Will Cost After Trump's Tariffs Kick In

New cars are expensive, as any loan-seeking, numbers-crunching car shopper will tell you. Huge tariffs on imported cars and parts, the saber being rattled by President Trump in an impending trade war, could make them prohibitively expensive.

How expensive? The European Union is warning that Americans would pay $11,700 more for the average European-built car if a 25-percent tariff becomes reality. (Trump’s threats have included a lower 20-percent penalty on European and Asian imports, but his administration has already slapped a 25-percent penalty on Chinese-built autos, along with levies on imported steel and aluminum). The American Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, the industry's chief lobbyist, estimates that a lower 20-percent tariff would still spike the price of the average imported car, including Asian and European models, by $5,800. Prices of American-made cars would surely soar in turn, in part because automakers would spread tariffs—also known as customs duties— throughout their lineups to soften the blow and hedge their position in foreign markets. Toyota says that even its made-in-America Camry would see a $1,800 price hike, a huge sales disincentive for America's best-selling family sedan.

But German automakers may be sweating the most, because they face war on multiple fronts. Audi and Porsche, especially, would take it on their stylish chins: They don’t build a single car in the States, leaving them especially vulnerable to levies on cars shipped from Europe. China already retaliated last week with a crushing 40-percent tariff on cars imported from the United States, which is terrible news for America’s largest car exporter: Not Ford, silly, but BMW, which sent $10 billion worth of cars abroad last year. BMW tells The Drive that it shipped precisely 81,186 X-badged SUVs to China alone last year from its Spartanburg, S.C. plant, with an export value of $2.37 billion. (BMW exports those South Carolina sport-utes to 140 countries). The looming trade war is already squeezing automakers and kicking off a familiar factory shell game: BMW announced that it will expand SUV production in China, while raising prices for Chinese-export SUV’s built in Spartanburg, where it employs 10,000 Americans. For now, anyway.

The escalating trade war not only puts automaker’s profits and sales at risk, but also tens of thousands of American automaking jobs, everywhere from the Detroit Three to Honda, Toyota, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, Hyundai and Subaru. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a 25-percent tariff on car and auto parts imports would cost 195,000 U.S. autoworkers their jobs. If trade partners retaliated with in-kind tariffs, 624,000 Americans would lose their jobs, or five percent of the workforce in the auto and auto parts industries, with homegrown auto production falling by four percent.

American livelihoods aside, there’s another depressing blow from a tit-for-tat trade war: Some of our favorite cars, and yours, would cost more. A lot more. We’re not only talking the European models that many enthusiasts live for: Japanese automakers alone built about 3.8 million cars in the U.S. last year, yet America also imported nearly $41 billion of Japanese cars, about double the value of just six years ago. (That’s despite a three-decade, 45-percent slide in the total number of cars imported from Japan). America also imported $21 billion worth of German cars, $16 billion of South Korean cars, and $9 billion of cars built in the U.K. That’s a lot of cars, and a lot of money. But if import-car prices skyrocket, you can bet that many Americans will be hanging onto their own money, foregoing a new car entirely, or considering more-affordable alternatives—including, yes, made-in-America rides. Check out this list of import cars, and what you might be forced to pay for them with a 20-percent tariff tacked on. Like us, you may pass out from sticker shock.

BMW 3 Series

Base price: $36,000 to $67,000

Post-tariff price: $43,000 to $80,000

Who comes out ahead? Cadillac