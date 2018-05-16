2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Review: A Rugged Pickup Truck for Carpocalypse Now

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road.

There's nothing like an off-road drive for a little post-apocalyptic roleplaying. Up there in the mountains, away from the smoggy tendrils of civilization, it's easy to imagine yourself a lone survivor plunging through the wilderness. And after giving it a fair amount of thought, I reached the following conclusion: After the nukes fall, all that will remain are the ruins of our cities, cockroaches, and people selling 10-year-old Toyota Tacomas for $25,000.

The Tacoma has a well-earned reputation for being a stupendously reliable, no-nonsense midsize pickup truck that can bend the forces of depreciation to its will. It's also known for not changing a whole lot in the two decades since the model first rolled out of the factory—from the available six-speed manual transmission to its rear drum brakes, the Toyota Tacoma remains one of the more honest, workmanlike trucks you can buy today.

Depending on your perspective, this next bit is either a weird anomaly or a foregone conclusion. Since the latest generation was introduced in 2015, the Tacoma has exploded in popularity at the same time that sedans have plummeted. Toyota sold nearly 200,000 Tacomas last year amidst the ongoing carpocalypse—a record—and sales this year have outpaced 2017. It's even outselling the Toyota Highlander right now. So what gives? Is this a case of crossover fatigue? Is it a side effect of cheap gas? Is the Tacoma really that good?