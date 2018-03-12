2019 Ford Mustang California Special Gets Updates Inside and Out
Other add-ons include a B&O sound system, new wheels, and suede seats.
After introducing us to the new Bullitt Mustang, Ford is doubling down on the nostalgia-fueled, special edition muscle cars.
First appearing on the scene in 1968, the original California Special Mustang featured a smattering of cosmetic tweaks including fog lights, hood pins, and a stripe down the side that ran into a new side scoop. For 2019, Ford is bringing the Golden State-inspired limited edition back, giving its muscle car a similarly light sprinkling of upgrades.
The 2019 Mustang California Special's headline mechanical feature is auto rev-matched downshifts for manual, V-8 model owners who'd like to heel-and-toe but, y'know, can't. For the driver's aural pleasure, the car also comes with a 12-speaker, 1,000-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system along with a quad-tip, active valve performance exhaust system for four-cylinder EcoBoost models.
Most notably, perhaps, is the Cali Special's fading side stripe that flows from the "5.0" badge and into the side scoop. New five-spoke wheels, blacked-out grille, and a front splitter borrowed from the Performance Pack 1 round out the cosmetic changes. Climbing inside, this limited-run Mustang is adorned with Miko suede seats, red stitching, and special "GT/CS" embroidering throughout.
Ford says the California Special Mustang will be available in a variety of vibrant-looking paint jobs including, crucially, the same Dark Highland Green that comes on the Bullitt.
- RELATEDThe 2018 Ford Mustang Is a Muscle Car to Be Thankful ForThe facelifted sixth-gen 'Stang is better than ever...so long as you don't look it too closely in the face.READ NOW
- RELATEDRare Lee Iacocca 45th Anniversary Ford Mustang Headed to AuctionThis is probably one of the most valuable S-197 Mustangs around.READ NOW
- RELATEDSteve McQueen Tried to Buy Back His Bullitt Mustang in 1977, Comes Off as Entitled Jerk TodayOr, how not to write a letter to a prospective car seller, especially when you're a big-time Hollywood star.READ NOW
- RELATEDOhio Ford Dealership Selling 700-HP 2018 Mustang GTs for $39,995Here, have a supercar-killing sports car for just $5,000 more than the price of a 2018 Mustang GT.READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Auctions for $300K, 100% of Hammer Price Goes to CharityAll of the money will go to benefit Boys Republic.READ NOW