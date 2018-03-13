The Name of the Next McLaren Hypercar May Have Been Leaked Online

Not a heck of a lot is known about the next McLaren hypercar, known at present only by its prototype name, "BP23." We know its genes will descend from the company's original road car, the F1, like which, it will seat three. A top speed greater than that of the F1's 243 mph terminus is expected from the hybrid-powered hypercar, as is the use of McLaren's new 4.0 liter doubly-turbocharged V-8, though little else is known about the car, save for its description as a "hyper-GT" car.

Will McLaren give it a bowl of word salad for a name, like its MP4-12C? Will the BP23 subscribe to McLaren's modern naming scheme of 570S, 720S, et cetera, or will it be christened for one of McLaren's greatest Formula 1 drivers, like the Senna?

The truth, it seems, is less exotic. An investigation of world trademark databases reveals that within months of the car's initial announcement, McLaren filed for trademarks in the United Kingdom and United States for a simple moniker: McLaren GT.