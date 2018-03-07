Nissan's Delicious 'Smokin' Titan' Is a BBQ Lover's Dream Come True

"There are few things that go together better than pick up trucks and great BBQ. So finding a way to integrate the two was a really fun project," Wendy Orthman, Nissan Senior Communications Manager, told The Drive.

The mobile kitchen is based on a 2018 Nissan Titan XD Gas King Cab, which had its traditional pickup bed replaced with a custom flatbed with a built-in BBQ smoker. Behind the magnificent beast is an equally magnificent trailer, which happens to be the Titan XD's bed attached to a custom trailer platform.

In addition to the custom-built smoker, the front portion of the Smokin' Titan features three food prep stations, each one equipped with a double burner prep stove and high-end wood cutting boards. A clever self-contained sink and water storage system can even be interchanged with a Yeti cooler if more cold storage capacity is desired. Lastly, a fridge and a custom-built spice rack were installed utilizing the Titan's flat load floor in the second row. The trailer end of the Smokin' Titan boasts two Titan Boxes for dry storage, while a tonneau cover secures the entire rig when it's not in use. All in all, the truck has everything an enthusiast could ever need for a first-class tailgating; camping; or cooking experience.