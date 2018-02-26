New Nissan Terra SUV Is Key to its M.O.V.E. to 2022 Plan

The official difference between an SUV and a crossover is that an SUV is body-on-frame or frame-on construction like a pickup truck while a crossover has a unibody like a car. You can use that fact to impress your friends when you go for a wedge in Trivial Pursuit. You can also use it to act like you know what Nissan is saying when it announces that its new Nissan Terra is the first vehicle from its Frame and LCV division to launch under the company’s midterm plan, “Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.”

Nissan is putting a lot of hope on its Frame and LCV business unit. It’s looking to increase sales in this division by more than 40 percent by 2022 and hopes to become the global leader in pickups and frame-based SUVs. Currently about one in every six Nissan vehicles sold is part of this unit. Sales last year from the division totaled 907,929 vehicles, a 7 percent increase over 2016.