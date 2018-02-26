New Nissan Terra SUV Is Key to its M.O.V.E. to 2022 Plan
The Nissan Terra will be the first vehicle from Nissan's Frame and LCV Division to launch under teh company's midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. 2022.
The official difference between an SUV and a crossover is that an SUV is body-on-frame or frame-on construction like a pickup truck while a crossover has a unibody like a car. You can use that fact to impress your friends when you go for a wedge in Trivial Pursuit. You can also use it to act like you know what Nissan is saying when it announces that its new Nissan Terra is the first vehicle from its Frame and LCV division to launch under the company’s midterm plan, “Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.”
Nissan is putting a lot of hope on its Frame and LCV business unit. It’s looking to increase sales in this division by more than 40 percent by 2022 and hopes to become the global leader in pickups and frame-based SUVs. Currently about one in every six Nissan vehicles sold is part of this unit. Sales last year from the division totaled 907,929 vehicles, a 7 percent increase over 2016.
The new Terra will be launched in China and then unleashed to the rest of the globe later in the year.
"I'm very pleased to announce that the all-new Nissan Terra will soon arrive in China. This rugged SUV is practical, authentic, and designed to go anywhere," said Ashwani Gupta, Senior Vice President for Nissan’s Frame and LCV Business. "The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow. Nissan's frame and LCV business is seeing steady growth, and with our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we're confident that this growth will continue. It is an exciting time for Nissan. We have the Nissan Terra arriving soon, the award-winning Nissan Navara is now in 133 markets worldwide, and more drivers are purchasing our LCVs around the world."
As far as the new Terra goes, the company was skimpy on the details. They offered up a couple photos and the YouTube video above. Nissan says it will release further information on the Terra in April.
- RELATEDNissan Xmotion SUV Concept Debuts in DetroitThe SUV Concept is a blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and culture with good old American utility.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Self-Driving Cars Are Ready to Pick up Passengers In JapanBut the program will only last two weeks.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Backs App That Pays People To CarpoolWould you carpool for money?READ NOW