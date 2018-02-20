The 705-Horsepower Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition Is One Angry Über-Wagon

There are precious few things one can count on in the world these days, but sure as the rotation of the (not flat) Earth, we'll always love station wagons. And the Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition, a 705-horsepower hauler of things with a long name and a short sales pitch, makes it harder still to move on.

Murky as the future may be, Audi still excels at two things is always has: All-wheel-drive, and fast wagons. Thus the RS6 Avant Performance was born back in October of 2015, with its twin-turbo V-8 putting out nearly 600 horsepower. It was supposed to be the ultimate expression of a lightning-fast longroof, a distillation of everything the company had learned ever since the very first RS model debuted over 20 years ago. Except, someone forgot to tell the guys at ABT Sportsline, the German tuning shop that collaborated with Audi to develop the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition.