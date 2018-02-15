Four-Door Mercedes-AMG GT Undergoes Aero Testing

Mercedes-AMG has released another round of teaser photos of its upcoming AMG GT four-door coupe, but unlike the last few snaps that took place on European mountain roads, these were shot inside AMG's own wind tunnel.

The common denominator between all the photos released by the automaker is the lack of information that's provided along with them. In both instances, Mercedes has only taunted us with the GT's unveil information, which will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in three weeks. Regardless of the secrecy, there are a few things we already know about Affalterbach's upcoming baby.