The Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti, Driven: A Flawed Hero Still Sparks Worship

The faults and foibles of the Alfa Romeo Giulia have been well documented. But I just don’t care. Between its old-school spirit and heart-skipping design and performance, the Giulia is sui generis among today’s sport sedans, and I’ve fallen hard for its Italian charms. Excessive quibbling would be like having Super Bowl seats at the 50-yard-line, and complaining about the Bud Light in a plastic cup. I was first introduced to the Giulia Quadrifoglio (a.k.a. the QV, a.k.a. the QF—it's complicated) at Sonoma Raceway in California in 2016. With 505 horsepower from a Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V-6 and a 191-mph top speed, the Quadrifoglio edition of the Alfa Romeo Giulia has gotten all the press. But I knew that the preponderance of buyers would choose the turbocharged four-cylinder Giulia—in large part for its $39,190 base price, versus a wallet-scorching $75,295 for the Quad. So I made a point of securing a rear-drive Giulia Ti for my first extended test of the Alfa, on The Drive’s home turf of New York.

FCA Giulia Ti starts from barely $40,000, versus $75,000 for the Quadrifoglio model

Let's cut to the chase: Nothing went wrong with the Alfa. No "Check Engine" lights, mysterious computer codes, or systems glitches that have hampered other Giulia press cars and renewed worries over Alfa’s potential long-term reliability issues. Instead of the fresh start and open minds that Alfa so badly wanted following its retreat from America in 1995, the Giulia’s teething problems have only amplified old stereotypes of balky Italian cars. But there’s another Italian stereotype that the Giulia drove home, including over a long, brilliant day of rally-style driving on a snowbound track at Monticello Motor Club: When an Alfa Romeo sedan is on its game, it drives like nothing else. A BMW M3 is great. Ditto a Mercedes-AMG C63, Cadillac ATS-V, or Porsche Panamera. But an Alfa feels different. It is different. It’s the closest thing to a four-door Ferrari that you’ll ever experience, yet people can actually afford one.

FCA Handsome, comfortable, not the most practical

A crazy part is that the Giulia, whether four-cylinder or QV, does have holes in its performance game. But they’re largely washed away by waves of driving bliss the instant you dive into corners, abetted by an 11:8:1 steering ratio—and just 2.3 revolutions from lock-to-lock—that’s quicker than many sports cars. Yet the Giulia never feels nervous or twitchy...just perfect. As I palm the beautifully slender, light-effort steering wheel, the handling is so intimate and connected that I’m convinced the Giulia can respond to the temperature changes of my hands. As for rivals, the Cadillac ATS-V probably comes closest in terms of steering and chassis feel. But the Cadillac doesn’t dive into corners as ferociously as the Alfa, and it delivers less tactile information on the road surface and what the front wheels are up to. Bottom line, it's just not as much fun. As for the Alfa’s performance holes, they begin with a literal hole on the option sheet : The lack of a manual-transmission option in America. For, say, a Porsche Panamera, I get it. But with its 50/50 weight distribution and idyllic chassis tuning, the Giulia cries out for a stick shift as though it were Pavarotti in clown makeup. To whoever was responsible for that misguided decision at Alfa, I have one word: Stronzo. As consolation, the QF does get a lovely set of aluminum paddle shifters – roughly the size of TV antennas—for its eight-speed automatic transmission. They’re optional on the four-cylinder Giulia, part of a Sport package, though even those were missing on my Ti due to its “Lusso” luxury trim. That forced me into a clammy handshake with one of the Giulia’s lamest bits: A flimsy, plasticky console shifter that’s like a Walmart version of BMW’s electronic wand. Buyers will want those optional Ferrari-style paddles, no question.

FCA Plastic-coated shift wand looks, feels like a weak BMW knockoff

The next issue is the brakes. Not for their formidable stopping power—thanks in part to big Brembo discs—but their vague pedal feel. The Alfa adopts Continental’s brake-by-wire system, which severs all physical links between the brake pedal and the stoppers themselves. Pushing the pedal sends electrical signals to a digital module that combines a brake booster, ABS, and stability control. The system tries to simulate the pedal-force feedback of normal brakes, with a computer brain and linear actuator translating commands into hydraulic force at the wheels. But Alfa needs to tinker to get a more-progressive feel, to mimic the natural buildup of resistance over the pedal's travel. In city traffic in particular, the Alfa’s brakes sometimes feel like an on-off switch.

FCA Despite some so-so materials, cabin is a lesson in graceful Italian design

The Alfa’s other concerns involve practicality and perception. Rear-seat legroom is tight, though headroom is solid. Front seat cushions are somewhat truncated, especially for long-legged occupants. The trunk opening is small, and strangely, there are no folding rear seats, or even a cargo pass-through. The entire trunk lid wobbled like fresh panna cotta when I slammed it shut. Front doors close with a two-syllable ca-chunk, rather than the satisfying snick of German cars. The other head-scratcher is that there’s no way to turn off either traction or stability control on the four-cylinder Giulia. (You can shut it off on the Quadrifoglio). We performed a little trick—sorry, our lips are sealed—to disable stability control and free the Alfa for some on-track winter frolicking. And on regular pavement, the Alfa’s stability systems barely intrude until the car really starts to break loose. But a skilled driver (or someone looking to break free from a snowbank) might still want the choice of fully au natural driving.

FCA That's definitely not a BMW

Now, the good stuff. The Alfa’s corset-waisted design isn’t unconventional, yet it’s all so unfamiliar—from that pavement-sniffing triangular grille to those Italian swells and curves—that the Giulia nearly comes off as exotic. Again and again, jaded passersby in Manhattan stopped what they were doing when they spotted the Alfa, firing off questions and reactions—What kind of car is that? Whoa, that’s a beautiful car—that aren’t often elicited by a sedan, let alone one that costs less than $50,000. People weren’t always sure what the Alfa was, but they sure as hell liked it. Inside, some cabin plastics and jiggly switches that offend luxury sensibilities in an $80,000 Quadrifoglio are quite acceptable in these $40,000-to-$50,000 models. And I adore the Michelangelo sweep of the Alfa’s stitched-leather dashboard, in a cabin so minimal and driver-focused that it makes an Audi seem overstuffed. It’s a very Eighties feel, and I mean that as a high compliment. That leather-wrapped dash and upper doors are part of a $2,250 package which includes 18-inch wheels, comely wood trim, higher-grade leather seats, and more. The infotainment system gets a striking, flush-mounted integration, though the screen is postcard-tiny and its navigation system primitive. The upside is that the Giulia is a car you don’t mind getting lost in. The 2.0-liter four, with its twin-scroll turbocharger, pumps out 280 horsepower and a robust 306 pound-feet of torque. It hustles to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, with a 149-mph top speed. That’s well off the pace of the QV, of course. And some of that model’s exotica—carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco sport seats, a torque-vectoring rear differential—isn’t available on the standard Giulia. Yet the more-affordable Alfa still gets a carbon-fiber driveshaft. And at barely 3,600 pounds in rear drive trim (AWD is optional), it undercuts the Quad by about 200 pounds. The engine isn’t a particularly high revver, shifting well before its 6,200-rpm fuel cutoff. But it emits an feisty rasp at all times, and there’s a fat dollop of torque between roughly 2,500 and 5,500 rpm. Even after playing rally driver at Monticello all day, and facing a two-hour drive back to New York, I'm ready for more. The wildly entertaining backroads beyond the track are my last spree before my return to the maggot-eaten roads of the Big Apple. So I make the most of the opportunity, flinging the Alfa between plowed snowbanks like a one-man Italian luge. What a day. What a car.

FCA Quick enough for you? Guilia Ti nips 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, tops out at 149 mph