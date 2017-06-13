The $1.9 Million Koenigsegg Regera Is All Sold Out
Sorry, Powerball players. You missed your shot.
Have you been quietly peeling off $2 twice a week for Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the cash to grab one of Christian von Koenigsegg's $1.9-million Regera hypercars? Well, even if you happened to be the lucky bastard in California who won the $448 million jackpot last week, you're S.O.L. As of June 13th, Koenigsegg is officially sold out of Regeras, according to a press release issued by the company.
Koenigsegg planned just 80 examples of the 1,500-horsepower hybrid hypercar, which uses a novel powertrain that forgoes a conventional transmission for a system described as "Koenigsegg Direct Drive," which leverage a hydraulic coupling and the electric motors' instant-on torque to roll off the line. All told, the combined output of the three electric motors and the twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 allows the car to blast from 0 to 186 miles per hour in an utterly insane 10.9 seconds, according to the company, on the way to a top speed of around 250 miles per hour. (And since this supercar is rear-wheel-drive, that powertrain also lets the Regera lay down a truly spectacular burnout.)
Of course, if the carmaker's past vehicles are any indication, Koenigsegg is almost certain to follow up the 1,500-horsepower Regera with faster, even more expensive variants that won't count against the quoted 80-car quota. Still, considering the company only turns out a handful of cars per year from its Swedish factory, even Mister Powerball Winner will likely be waiting a while to park one of those in his garage.
