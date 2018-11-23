The Nera E-Bike is the Electric, 3D-Printed Motorcycle of the Future

The futuristic design of this motorcycle isn’t quite like anything else we’ve seen. One of the first things you’ll notice is a big empty space where a motorcycle’s engine usually goes. There’s an electric motor hidden in the rear wheel and the batteries are embedded into its minimalist bodywork.

Unfortunately, no numbers on performance or range have been revealed about the Nera E-bike. That's not too surprising considering this is strictly a concept made to demonstrate the production capabilities of 3D printing.