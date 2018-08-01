Indian Motorcycle Has Some Exciting Entertainment Planned for Sturgis

Offering much more than demo rides, Indian Motorcycle will have some exciting entertainment going on at the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota that you won’t want to miss. It involves the Flat Track Wrecking Crew, an RSD Super Hooligan race, and a stunt show with a Scout Bobber.

The Scout Thrill Show will take place on Lazelle St. and 3rd St. in Sturgis at the designated stunt area. You’ll be able to see a stunt rider perform freestyle tricks, burnouts, and even a firewall jump aboard a Scout Bobber.

You’ll be able to see a real American Flat Track race at the Buffalo Chip TT where the Wrecking Crew factory racing team and several privateers will compete on the dominant Indian Scout FTR750. Ceremonies for the race begin 5:30 p.m. MST, Aug. 5.

On Aug. 4, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Indian Motorcycle will host the fourth annual Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis. It’s a ride that begins in Las Vegas and ends at Indian Motorcycle of Sturgis where the group will be welcomed back by a color guard salute and a reception.

Roland Sands Design is teaming up with Indian Motorcycle to bring an RSD Super Hooligan race to Sturgis. If you’re not familiar with hooligan racing, think of it as a nuttier version of flat track racing. This event is 4-7 p.m., Aug. 8, and will be accompanied with giveaways and a performance by Eric Church.

Perhaps the most exciting event that Indian Motorcycle will bring to Sturgis is the unveiling of the three finalists' bikes from The Wrench: Scout Bobber Build Off. You’ll be able to see these builds in the flesh and vote on which one you think deserves to be the winner. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

Of course, these festivities will also include demo rides, group rides, and daily rally specials at Indian Motorcycle of Sturgis. There’s a lot to do at Sturgis and Indian Motorcycle will bring plenty of fun to fill your schedule at this massive bike rally.