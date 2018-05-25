Everything You Need to Know to Have the Ultimate Motorcycle Camping Adventure

And so you don’t end up like the guy from Into the Wild, I’m going to lay out how to prepare for adventure safely with the limited space a motorcycle affords. Just about any bike can be repurposed for adventure, as long as you put yourself in a minimalist mindset; investing in quality gear and following the eternal KISS doctrine helps a lot.

Everything in these three bags could keep me on the road for up to a month. However, this particular trip only lasted 5 days.

Sure, cars are more comfortable modes of transportation, but they close you off to the world. Touring on a motorcycle is a unique way to experience your surroundings because it activates all of your senses. Having ridden various bikes to camp along the Pacific coast amongst the great Sequoias and Redwoods, or sleep under the stars in Joshua Tree, I know from experience that there’s something special about taking a motorcycle into the wild.

We all love to ride and the open road invigorates the soul, but what about when the day ends? Keep on reading.

As a professional motorcycle safety instructor, I’m always evangelizing about experiencing the world on a bike. And while I love to use my time in the saddle to perfect my riding skills on and off the beaten path, sometimes I just want to disconnect from the every day and wander around on two wheels in the wilderness for a while.

There’s probably nothing more pure or fun than just getting out there with your friends for a ride, especially now that spring is in full swing around the country. But say you want to stretch that afternoon adventure into a multi-day camping trip—is it even possible to do that with a motorcycle? The short answer is yes. The long answer is that as long as you stick to a few simple rules and embrace getting a little smelly, just about any motorcyclist can get out there and commune with nature.

What to Wear You are going to wear the same clothes for a few days, and you will be smelly and dirty by the end. Packing as few changes as possible will free up much-needed room for other essentials. Staying comfortable on the road and at the campsite is all about layers, and it begins with a proper base like merino wool (the best) or synthetic fiber with aloe (a good runner-up) to keep you comfortable over a few days. These materials both are odor-resistant and help prevent itchiness.

Erik Jutras Be Smart and Buy Good Base Layers I comfortably wore these Moto-Skivvies base layers for 5 days straight. My feet got a bit stinky but I experienced no itchiness or discomfort. Great base layers are worth every penny.

After that, a midlayer is useful to insulate body heat and can be removed if temperatures rise. It will also come in handy at the campsite when the sun goes down, no matter the weather. Trust me. On my most recent five-day moto camping trip up north with my bud Erik Jutras, I relied solely on a pair of Moto Skivvies base layers, an Aether Eclipse midlayer, and two pairs of compression socks. That’s it.

Sam Bendall Midlayers Keep You Warm Erik rocking his ArcTeryx midlayer on a brisk morning by the coast. A warm and cozy midlayer is such an important camping garment. They can also be compressed for packing so it's easy to bring a spare just in case.

A final external layer to consider would be a wind- and water-resistant shell. Coupled with the midlayer, an external layer will keep you dry in wet weather and aid in wind-blocking. Last, proper riding gear is a must. Adventure motorcycle suits might make you look like an astronaut, but they keep you safe with abrasion and impact resistance in the event you go down on the road. Hopefully, that won’t happen—but a good suit should also keep you comfortable when you have to get on and off the bike to get to items or perform tasks.

Erik Jutras Adventure Suits Are Excellent for All Climates The Dianese D-Explorer jacket and pant is one of the best adventure suits I've worn. It's a fantastic four-season suit. Great gear inspires confidence and also keeps you comfy.

I was a lead photographer on one recent trip, so that meant hustling off the bike, getting into a shooting position, and hopping back on to leapfrog my subjects. The last thing you want is your attire hindering your experience. Adventure suits are also versatile in that they have removable liners that are used to vent the suit when it’s hot and seal it up when it’s cold. Many also come with waterproof liners that shield you from the rain. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s something you can live in for days at a time.

Sam Bendall Urban Riding Gear Erik and I are dressed very differently but both our chosen fashion choices incorporate protective armor and abrasion-resistant fabrics. If you don't want to look like a nerd like me, and more cool and hip like Erik, check out Rev'it's Urban line of motorcycle gear.

I recommend packing one emergency change of clothes and a pair of lightweight shoes in case you fall into a mud pit or step off a curb into an ankle-deep puddle outside a 7-11 like I definitely have never done—but really, that’s it. If Mother Nature decides to surprise you and throw her full force at you, remember, laundromats exist and make for funny selfies while you do a load and have a cup of coffee. The Core Essentials Humans need three basic things for survival: food, water, and shelter. It’s up to you how best to find the first two—bring along non-perishables, or leave room for groceries—but it is always smart to carry extra water in a canteen in a bag on your bike. As for your traveling abode, a higher-quality tent should be light enough to carry without issue, while a sleeping bag and sleeping mat that can pack small are also essentials.

Sam Bendall Motorcycle Camping Doesn’t Require A Lot of Gear—Just Good Gear My Nemo Hornet 2P Tent, containing my blow-up air mattress and sleeping bag. All pack easily onto my bike and provide me a comfortable place to sleep each night.