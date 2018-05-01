Meet the Artist Behind the Dainese Demon Flower Design

When you think of motorcycle gear and leather jackets, flowers might not come to mind. However, Dainese has found a way to integrate flowers into the aesthetic for the new Dainese Settantadue (called Dainese72 in the U.S.) line of retro-inspired gear that offers modern protection. The secret to making it work is teaming up with New York-based artist Othelo Gervacio.

“From Virginia Beach to New York. From street graffiti to Scott Campbell’s studio, to his own. Othelo Gervacio is a rounded artist and a passionate motorbike lover, who designed some of the most iconic pieces of Dainese Settantadue’s 2018 collection,” said a Dainese representative in an email to The Drive.