Custom Indian Chief Cafe Racer is Crushing the Competition in Motorcycles

The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is a custom builder getting its hands on one and making something totally unique. Detlev Louis Motorrad, one of Europe’s top motorcycle clothing and accessory brands, celebrated its 80th anniversary by building a custom Indian Chief Vintage cafe racer and calling it “Engina.”

"Last September, Europe’s market leader for motorcycle clothing and accessories, Detlev Louis Motorrad transformed an Indian Chief Vintage into the hot-blooded café racer, Engina, in celebration of the company’s anniversary," said an Indian Motorcycle representative in an email to The Drive. "Since then, the café racer has been crushing the competition at bike shows all over Europe, winning several awards along the way. The bike was designed by Louis’ gearhead crew comprised of world-renowned customizers, and has been meticulously crafted to harness the full power and performance of the Indian Chief Vintage."

Just about everything on Engina is completely different from a stock Chief Vintage. It has a custom tank, seat, and front cowl with a red and white paint job with feathers reminiscent of the Indian headdress logo. The name “Louis” is painted on the tank and the cowl as some light branding for Detlev Louis Motorrad.