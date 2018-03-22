Kymco Unveils Ionex Retro Electric Scooter With Clever Battery System

Kymco is a Chinese brand that has made a name for itself with cheap, efficient scooters. What started off as a bit of an off-brand is becoming an innovator in the industry, especially with the freshly unveiled Ionex electric scooter.

This isn’t the first-ever electric scooter, but the Kymco Ionex is quite innovative because of its battery setup. The Ionex can use multiple different batteries. It has an internal core battery and up to two extra removable batteries which weigh less than 11 pounds each that plug into the floor of the scooter.

Kymco has come up with what it calls a public charge locker as part of its Charge Point Network and it’s planning on putting these things all over the place. You can ride your Ionex up to the battery locker, put your removable battery in there to charge, go about your business running on the scooter’s internal battery, and come back for your removable battery that’s been charging while you were out. In theory, you’ll never have to wait around while your scooter is plugged in while you’re out, although that will still be an option. A full charge takes less than an hour.