Watch Porsche's Geneva Press Conference Live Stream Right Here Tonight

Porsche has their sights aimed squarely at the Geneva Auto Show, and they're shooting to kill. They're bringing a bunch of new Panamera variants, including the new wagon-ified Sport Turismo, and the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid, the new 911 GTS lineup, and a previously unannounced two-seat motorsport-inspired sports car. They're pretty tight-lipped about what this new car is, but we've had a bit of fun speculating. We won't really know what it is until Porsche gives us the full show. If you're having trouble sleeping tonight, you can check out the full press event from Geneva by watching the live stream linked below.

The show in Geneva will kick off at an astonishingly early 9:15 AM local time, which translates to 8:15 Greenwich Mean Time. Now, I'm based in Pacific time, meaning I'll be staying up to watch the event kicking off at fifteen minutes after midnight. My colleagues back east in NYC will need to set an alarm for 3:15 AM to catch it live. (For ultimate simplicity, that's 2:15 AM Central Time and 1:15 AM Mountain Time). If you're all the way out in Hawaii, first of all, Aloha, second of all you'll be catching this Monday night at 10:15 PM.

Now that we've got a time zones explanation out of the way, to check out the live stream click here to see it on Porsche's website.