Can Cleaning Your Old Porsche Bring Back The Memories Of The Good Old Days?

In general, I tend to prefer serious patina. My old aircooled Porsche still has bug guts on the windshield that it earned in the aftermath of an Iowa rainstorm. Rather than cleaning my cars, I prefer to spend my time driving them, and given a spare three hours on a Sunday afternoon, I'd rather head for the hills than pick up my clay bar. As Porsche fanatics go, I realize I may be in the minority with that opinion. I've seen my fair share of PCA Concours fields to know that a lot of Porsche folks enjoy spending their time cleaning the buttons on their dash with toothpicks and cotton swabs. That's not really my bag, but maybe this bag is yours?

A couple of years ago, Porsche Classic introduced this cool houndstooth carry bag that comes with a full suite of Porsche-endorsed cleaning products for your vintage P-car. It includes tire cleaner, window cleaner, plastics cleaner, wheel cleaner (different than tire cleaner) with some extra brushes, a cleaning clay, car shampoo, a polish, and a hard wax. Applicators for each are included as necessary, as well. The set is said to be a thorough, yet gentle all-around clean and protection kit, and everything was tested by engineers in Weissach.

None of that really matters, because we just wanted an excuse to post this really cool video that Porsche released to promote the set. Watch as this early production 911 is cleaned back to original, turning back the years right in front of your eyes.