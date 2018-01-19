Drone Saved Two Australian Swimmers From Drowning

Lifeguards in Australia just saved two teenage swimmers from drowning by piloting the unmanned aerial vehicle offshore and deploying an inflatable rescue device.

We’ve been keeping a close eye on search-and-rescue, firefighting, law enforcement, and most closely related, lifeguard use cases of drones in the past. The last time we covered this, it was in regards to the use of drones by lifeguards to spot sharks swimming near surfers on various Australian beaches. This time, lifesaving drones take us to Lennox Head, on the easternmost part of the continent, where according to the BBC, two swimmers aged 15 and 17 struggling in harsh conditions 2,300 feet offshore were saved by the affordable and functional nature of modern UAVs and the lifeguards trained to use them.

A beachgoer noticed the pair and suspected trouble, according to the BBC. As soon as he was made aware of the situation, Jai Sheridan, lifeguard supervisor at Lennox Head, navigated the flotation device-fitted UAV to the swimmers and released it. The beachgoer reportedly described the event as “unreal,” and told the Sydney Morning Herald that “the Little Ripper UAV certainly proved itself today. It is an amazingly efficient piece of lifesaving equipment and a delight to fly.”

Last September, we reported on English lifeboat crews implementing drones in their search-and-rescue operations, which was a promising development for the field. It’s great to see lives being saved through UAVs halfway across the world, already.

Take a look at these images of the event, mid-rescue, courtesy of the New South Wales government's drone footage.