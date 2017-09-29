AK-47 Machine Gun Maker Kalashnikov Developed a Rideable Drone

The name "Kalashnikov" immediately brings to mind an image of that all-too-famous Soviet machine gun, the AK-47. Well, at least it does to those of us who grew up playing video games or watched Rocky 3 a few too many times. While the company’s claim to fame is still what we associate most with it, Kalashnikov Concern, as it is now called, has developed something far more exciting: a rideable drone.

According to The Verge, Kalashnikov Concern is calling its manned aerial vehicle a "flying car," and by all accounts, it seems like it could fulfill all the requirements that such a title would demand. However, as we’ve reported on a few of these rideable drones in the past, such as the Sky-Hopper or the Kitty Hawk Flyer, these demonstrations, no matter how successful, are usually a bit of a letdown. Yes, the drone is rideable, and it really does seem to work. But these demos usually feel more like concept cars—things you never actually get to touch or use in everyday life—than an item waiting for your purchase.

Let’s take a look at this thing before we delve into its design and future prospects.