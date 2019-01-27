Wayne Taylor Racing Triumphs at Rain-Shortened Rolex 24, Alonso Claims First-Ever Daytona Win

Mazda Team Joest started on pole with its No. 77 Mazda RT24-P DPi and was immediately pitted against the No. 7 Acura Team Penske car as they lined up together on the front row. Early hours of the race saw the two manufacturers swapping positions while simultaneously battling off the charging Cadillacs.

Wayne Taylor Racing proved its strength and endurance to win the rain-plagued 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Drivers Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi , Jordan Taylor, and Renger van der Zande withstood the adverse conditions and outlasted their Prototype class counterparts on their way to standing atop the podium on Sunday afternoon.

LMP2 ran close with the four global spec Oreca 07 Gibsons lined up at the beginning. With identical equipment, the class would be a story of strategy and driver performance. Forced to deal with the heavy traffic created by the other classes, all of the entries spread out and battled with other prototypes as well as GT cars rather early. Slightly further back in the field, Porsche led GT Le Mans from the initial green flag. Yet again, the nine-car class was competitive with each team spending their share of time in P1. Risi Competizione, the expected backmarker crew without major factory support, mixed it up with its No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE from the beginning and into the night. Each team swapped rivals periodically as Ford Chip Ganassi and Corvette also showed their endurance expertise early on.

Lap times were rapid in the first handful of hours with drivers fresh and conditions exceptional. The top Prototype entries laid down consistent one-minute, 35-second times and showed extreme speed dipping into the 1:34s. Each of the top four overall finishers completed at least one lap in that range, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi V.R setting a fastest time of the race at 1:34.504—within a second of the pole time and track record. Before midnight, attrition had already begun. Mazda Team Joest's race abruptly turned nightmarish when its No. 55 DPi headed to the garage for repairs and the pole-winning No. 77 was forced to retire. The latter dropped out of contention for the lead and relinquished its fighting spirit to the outfit's remaining entry, though an eventual decision to pull the plug after lost time repairing the car resulted in a double retirement.

Fernando Alonso displayed his versatility in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac by putting his team in the lead and building a significant gap to second place. The two-time Formula 1 world champion became the story of the night while Cadillac ran 1-2 into the 13th hour. GTLM leader Antonio Garcia dramatically ran his No. 4 Corvette C7.R out of fuel on the way to pit lane, forcing the eighth caution period of the race near its halfway point. It was then that Risi Competizione and BMW Team RLL started to establish themselves at the top of GT Le Mans, though the state of the race changed completely in the following hours.

Not to be overshadowed, GT Daytona was also putting on a performance that has become expected of the competitive pro-am category. The No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Riley Motorsports had, at that point, fended off the No. 63 Ferrari of Scuderia Corsa to stay atop the largest class on the grid.

