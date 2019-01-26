7 Hottest Liveries From the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Sportscar action at the World Center of Racing lends itself to an international stage that not only brings about the globe's best drivers and engineers, but also industry-leading designers that know just the right way to make a car look downright hot. While it's easier to work with some examples, others force artists to put their thinking caps on to create a truly memorable image. In honor of those who have nailed their racecars' liveries and schemes, we've compiled the top seven specimens for your visual delight. Pfaff Motorsports No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R

This plaid P-car is a quirky favorite that photographs well in any light or situation you put it in. With so many 911s in the field, the Pffaf Motorsports No. 9 gives a quick refresher that never seems to get old. CORE Autosport No. 54 Nissan Onroak DPi

This retro scheme was inspired by the Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo that won the IMSA Manufacturers' Championship from 1989-1991. CORE will run the blue, red, and white look throughout the 2019 season to pay homage to its predecessors as well as IMSA for the latter's 50th anniversary. Via Italia Racing No. 13 Ferrari 488 GT3

Via Italia Racing's design can be credited for accentuating the Prancing Horse's curvaceous lines. The colors play well together and pay tribute to the team's colors which, despite the name, are predominantly Brazilian. They also work perfectly with the Daytona track as it often camouflages itself to blend in—neat trick, there. Mazda Team Joest Nos. 55 and 77 Mazda RT24-P

Undeniably the most simplistic example on the list, the Mazda RT24-P is a design exercise with heavy ties to the brand's road cars. It's even finished in a production color, Soul Red Crystal, but it certainly works on the Kudzu-influenced prototype. AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing Nos. 12 and 14 Lexus RC F GT3

Lexus' IMSA customer racing program has taken on a new form with the freshly developed AIM Vasser Sullivan partnership. To reflect that change, the team incorporated a surprisingly handsome green/yellow honeycomb with a black backdrop. The two 4.0-liter V8s sound pretty good, too. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing No. 66 Ford GT

Chip Ganassi Racing and Ford collab'd on a pair of throwback liveries and, per the opinion of many, the Motorcraft look is the best. Pair that with the team's '80s facial hair and you've got a good contrast of space-age, go-fast tech and good ol' boys goin' racin'. P1 Motorsports No. 71 Mercedes-AMG GT3

