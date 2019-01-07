Daniel Suarez Lands at Stewart-Haas Racing for 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Season

On Monday, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that Daniel Suarez will be the new driver behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for 2019. The announcement by the team is a special gift for Suarez, as the Monterrey, Mexico native celebrates his 27th birthday.

"It's been a really exciting time for me. It's been a little bit hard as well," said Suarez about his uncertainty of finding a full-time ride during the offseason. "A lot of people ask me those questions and I've been trying to avoid those answers, but I'm very excited that finally the word is going to be out and I'm going to be able to be more relaxed and more comfortable without feeling like I'm hiding."

"I'm really excited to be part of Stewart-Haas Racing, a great organization. So far, everybody here has been making me feel at home," Suarez continued.

Suarez will replace the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch, who after five years left the organization to pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Chip Ganassi Racing. At SHR, Daniel joins an experienced group of drivers consisting of the 2014 NASCAR Cup champ Kevin Harvick as well as veterans Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola. All three drivers visited Victory Lane during the 2018 season.

Billy Scott will return as the crew chief for the No. 41 team, marking his fourth season atop the pit box for SHR.