Michael Schumacher Allegedly Headed to Texas Specialty Hospital, 'No Longer Bedridden'

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher will reportedly be flying to Dallas, Texas soon for treatment of his life-changing head injury sustained in a ski accident late 2013.

Schumacher sustained the injury on December 29, 2013, while skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps. Reportedly, the seven-time champion fell and hit his head on a rock, which doctors say might have killed him had he not been wearing a helmet. After two surgeries, Schumacher was placed into a medically induced coma to aid recovery from the accident, and he was gradually brought out of the coma in April of 2014.

Since September of that year, Schumacher has received care in his home, and official news on his condition has been sparse. The former racing driver's manager Sabine Kehm stated in May of 2015 that Schumacher's condition was improving, but offered no details. Schumacher's lawyer Felix Damm revealed in September of 2016 that Michael "cannot walk" in response to a tabloid's claim that Schumacher was on his feet.

Schumacher was reported in September of 2017 to be scheduled for transportation in secret to Dallas, Texas for treatment at a neurological clinic. According to The Daily Mail, this is only possible because Schumacher is claimed to be either intubated nor bedridden.

"We have a lot of experience with patients who are suffering this kind of trauma," said an employee of the unnamed clinic, identified as Mark Weeks, according to German publication Bravo. "There is probably no clinic in Europe that treats as many cases as we do."

There are at least six operation neurological treatment centers in Dallas, making identification of the clinic alleged to be Schumacher's destination difficult. One likely candidate is the Neurotherapy Center of Dallas, which touts treatment for sports injuries on its website.

The Schumacher family is known to own land in the area, having bought a 200-hectare ranch outside Dallas in 2012. If Michael Schumacher is to receive treatment in Texas, he might reside here while care continues. We can only hope that regardless of where he recovers that he has the sentience to watch the budding racing career of his son Mick, who looks ready to follow in his father's Ferrari footsteps.