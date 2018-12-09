See What the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Looks Like Decorated With Millions of Holiday Lights

For starters, imagine the largest sporting venue in the world filled with lights—it's astonishing. Second: imagine driving through the same tarmac where the likes of Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt have made history. And while not the entire perimeter of the track is decorated (because that would be crazy), a lap of Lights at the Brickyard lasts over 10 minutes and surpasses anything your one-upper, neighborhood holiday lights aficionado has ever done or will ever be able to do. The only downside? No racin' and no bumpin'.

More than 500,000 lights were added to this year's production, totaling over 3 million holiday lights plastered across the track's road course, the oval's Turn 4 to Turn 1, Gasoline Alley, and of course, the yard of bricks.

Compared to previous years, this year's event offers a wider variety of displays to make sure every member of the family sees something they fall in love with. For us, it was the evolution of the Indy car located along the main straight, which depicted the nine most iconic race car shapes dating back to 1911, when the first Indy 500 took place. Directly in front of the LED racers was a touching memorial for Mari Hulman George, the track's head honcha who passed away earlier this year. Of course, a 20-foot-tall Santa, an 18-foot-tall Iwo Jima Memorial, and a 45-foot tall Borg-Warner Trophy were pretty cool, too.