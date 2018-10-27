Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo Steals Pole for 2018 Mexican Grand Prix

​Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo is on pole for the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix after a cloudy, hard-fought qualifying session.

He surprised his competition with two purple sectors, knocking his teammate Max Verstappen out of position at the top despite trailing the Dutchman the rest of the weekend. Verstappen has just two Grands Prix left if he wants to become the youngest pole sitter in Formula 1 history, a record held today by Sebastian Vettel, who took pole for the 2008 Italian Grand Prix at 21 years and 72 days of age.

Red Bull Racing's two drivers locked out the front row for the first time since the 2013 United States Grand Prix, but the rest of the field was shuffled by cooler conditions than those seen in Friday practice. Mercedes-AMG and Scuderia Ferrari recovered their lost pace, securing the following four positions, trailed then by a Renault row and Alfa Romeo Sauber row consecutively.

Despite an apparent engine failure in practice, Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas will swap to a previously-used engine, dodging a penalty for an engine change. Toro Rosso-Honda's Pierre Gasly isn't as lucky, and according to Racer will take a grid penalty, hence no effort in Q2.