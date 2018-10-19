New Acura NSX GT3 Evo Looks to Retain Predecessor's Winning Form in 2019

Acura announced Wednesday that it will launch an updated version of its NSX GT3 race car for international GT competition next year. The carbon fiber beast is called the NSX GT3 Evo, and it's nothing short of a wind-tunnel-designed masterpiece. Acura's parent company Honda promises the Evo will be both faster, more adaptable to a wider variety of circuits, and more reliable than the current NSX GT3, which has already won a multitude of races, including several in the U.S. in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Improvements under the hood include new turbochargers for the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, which shares most of its major components with the road car's engine. These turbos increase throttle response and fuel economy, but at no penalty to reliability. Honda promises 25 percent longer engine life and decreased running costs with the GT3 Evo, though owners of the current NSX GT3 can too upgrade to the new turbos.

Significant refinements to the car's aero package will come with the NSX GT3 Evo. The front splitter, rear bumper, and diffuser now boast improved cooling but also reduced drag, therefore increasing the car's top speed. When it comes time to slow down again, altered programming in the Evo's anti-lock brake system improves braking performance.

"We are extremely pleased to present the specification of the 2019 NSX GT3 Evo today," stated Honda Motorsports general manager Masashi Yamamoto. "While the car has already won in some of the world's most prestigious GT3 series, we believe in constantly improving our products and providing the best possible equipment and support for our customers." "Through the NSX GT3 Customer Racing Program, an international collaboration between a number of Honda's technical partners, we have been able to combine expertise on a global level to define a set of upgrades for the latest version of the NSX GT3 that will benefit every one of our customer teams worldwide."

