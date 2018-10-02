IndyCar Update: Ferrucci Lands Seat at Dale Coyne Racing, Rosenqvist to Ganassi
Two young drivers have earned full-time seats for the 2019 season.
With the 2019 IndyCar driver market taking on a significant shift, two new up-and-comers have joined the ranks with full-time seats: Santino Ferrucci and Felix Rosenqvist. The former is on his way to Dale Coyne Racing, with whom he drove for in four 2018 races, and the latter is locked in to accompany five-time champion Scott Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing. Both are well-traveled for the age, having spent time in Europe and competing in an array of open-wheel series.
Ferrucci is a 20-year-old from Connecticut who spent most of 2018 racing in Formula 2. After an incident with his Trident F2 teammate, he left the F1 feeder series and found a part-time seat with Coyne and also brought a sponsor, Cly-Del, with him to the team. He made his IndyCar debut in the Belle Isle doubleheader and was re-upped for appearances at Portland and Sonoma.
The American will drive alongside Sebastien Bourdais, a four-time champion in the open-wheel series during its Champ Car era.
As for Rosenqvist, his long-awaited confirmation with Ganassi sets the team up for two potentially race-winning teams next season. He'll be replacing Ed Jones in the No. 10 NTT Data Dallara/Honda and is understood to have signed a multi-year deal with the organization.
Rosenqvist has compiled 75 victories in 18 categories during his tenure in worldwide competition. His experience includes three wins in Formula E, three more in Indy Lights, and stints in various series including DTM, Porsche Cup, and an appearance at Le Mans, among others.
These two additions to the IndyCar grid make for 20 full-time entries across the series from the season-opener in St. Petersburg to the finale in Sonoma.
- RELATEDSantino Ferrucci Lands IndyCar Ride for Portland and SonomaThe exiled Formula 2 driver will return to American open-wheel racing after debuting at Belle Isle in June.READ NOW
- RELATEDTrident F2 Shows Santino Ferrucci the Door for Ramming TeammateThe young American Formula 2 driver has been filtered from the Formula 1 pipeline following four serious offenses at the Silverstone race.READ NOW
- RELATEDBorn Racer Epitomizes the Excellence of Five-Time IndyCar Champ Scott DixonThe documentary focuses on Dixon's career at the top level of motorsport while also highlighting the dangers of racing and competition.READ NOW