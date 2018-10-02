IndyCar Update: Ferrucci Lands Seat at Dale Coyne Racing, Rosenqvist to Ganassi

With the 2019 IndyCar driver market taking on a significant shift, two new up-and-comers have joined the ranks with full-time seats: Santino Ferrucci and Felix Rosenqvist. The former is on his way to Dale Coyne Racing, with whom he drove for in four 2018 races, and the latter is locked in to accompany five-time champion Scott Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing. Both are well-traveled for the age, having spent time in Europe and competing in an array of open-wheel series.

Getty Images Santino Ferrucci is also a Haas F1 junior driver.

Ferrucci is a 20-year-old from Connecticut who spent most of 2018 racing in Formula 2. After an incident with his Trident F2 teammate, he left the F1 feeder series and found a part-time seat with Coyne and also brought a sponsor, Cly-Del, with him to the team. He made his IndyCar debut in the Belle Isle doubleheader and was re-upped for appearances at Portland and Sonoma. The American will drive alongside Sebastien Bourdais, a four-time champion in the open-wheel series during its Champ Car era.

Getty Images Rosenqvist celebrating his win at the Marrakech E-Prix.