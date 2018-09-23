NASCAR: Ryan Newman to Drive No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Entry in 2019
The NASCAR veteran will make the move from Richard Childress Racing to his new home at RFR next season.
Ryan Newman will drive the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. The driver and race team announced the move during a press conference at Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Saturday.
“I am excited about getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 car and working with Jack Roush and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing,” Newman said. “I’ve always respected what Jack Roush has brought to the sport. I can remember some intense battles with the No. 6 back when Mark Martin was in the car. There is a lot of history there, and I am excited about getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 Mustang to compete for wins and the playoffs next year.”
Newman will make the move from the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which he has driven since 2014 after he was replaced by Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. He’ll finish the 2018 season, which has nine races remaining, in the No. 31 car.
The driver’s seat in the No. 6 is being shared by Trevor Bayne and NASCAR veteran Matt Kenseth this season. Bayne had been the full-time driver of the car since 2015 and expected to continue in 2018, but in May, team owner Jack Roush rehired one of his former drivers, Kenseth, to share the car with Bayne in an effort to improve the team's performance and results. RFR, however, has continued to struggle.
Newman has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2002, beginning with Team Penske. In his first full season, he claimed his first career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and beat eventual seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson for 2002 Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Newman’s career stats include 18 wins, 112 top-fives, and 246 top-10 finishes in 611 races. His most recent win came last year at ISM Raceway, formerly Phoenix International Raceway, the fourth race of the 2017 season.
Newman came close to a Cup Series championship in 2014, finishing second in the season finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to Harvick, each in their first years with RCR and SHR, respectively.
“Ryan’s accomplishments and achievements speak for themselves,” Roush said. "He is a fierce competitor and one of the top drivers in NASCAR.”
Newman failed to make the 2018 playoffs. He has eight top-10 finishes in the first 27 races of the 36-race season.
- RELATEDChristopher Bell Kicks Off NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs With Richmond WinBell claims his fifth win of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and advances to the playoff round of eight.READ NOW
- RELATEDPreview: Kevin Harvick on Pole for NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Richmond RacewayCan the Stewart Haas Racing driver put a stop to Brad Keselowski's hot streak at the Virginia short track?READ NOW
- RELATEDNASCAR Executive Swap Promotes Steve Phelps to PresidentBrent Dewar steps down from his position as NASCAR president after just over year on the job.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormer NASCAR Chairman Brian France Pleads Not Guilty to DWI ChargeThe NASCAR executive faces up to a year in prison for DWI and possession of oxycodone.READ NOW
- RELATEDRetired NASCAR Cup Racer Makes 271.8-MPH Pass, Smashes Class Record at BonnevilleThis slightly modified Dodge Charger stock car achieved the feat with driver Bob Keselowski behind the wheel.READ NOW