NASCAR: Ryan Newman to Drive No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Entry in 2019

Ryan Newman will drive the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. The driver and race team announced the move during a press conference at Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Saturday.



“I am excited about getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 car and working with Jack Roush and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing,” Newman said. “I’ve always respected what Jack Roush has brought to the sport. I can remember some intense battles with the No. 6 back when Mark Martin was in the car. There is a lot of history there, and I am excited about getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 Mustang to compete for wins and the playoffs next year.”



Newman will make the move from the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which he has driven since 2014 after he was replaced by Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. He’ll finish the 2018 season, which has nine races remaining, in the No. 31 car.



The driver’s seat in the No. 6 is being shared by Trevor Bayne and NASCAR veteran Matt Kenseth this season. Bayne had been the full-time driver of the car since 2015 and expected to continue in 2018, but in May, team owner Jack Roush rehired one of his former drivers, Kenseth, to share the car with Bayne in an effort to improve the team's performance and results. RFR, however, has continued to struggle.



Newman has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2002, beginning with Team Penske. In his first full season, he claimed his first career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and beat eventual seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson for 2002 Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Newman’s career stats include 18 wins, 112 top-fives, and 246 top-10 finishes in 611 races. His most recent win came last year at ISM Raceway, formerly Phoenix International Raceway, the fourth race of the 2017 season.