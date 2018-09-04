Watch Ken Block Blast Through the Woods in His 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth Rally Car

Professional rally racing driver Ken Block competed in the New England Forest Rally at the wheel of his 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth back in July of this year, but footage of him blasting through one of the rally's most exciting stages was just released by Hoonigan Racing. Needless to say, it's mind-blowing how fast Block can negotiate turns on what appears to be a gravel road lined by massive trees.

The footage uploaded to YouTube was recorded by a camera mounted on the side of Block's helmet, giving viewers a unique eye-level perspective of what the self-proclaimed Hoonigan sees while working his magic behind the wheel. Of course, not everything is up to Block, as his co-driver Alex Gelsomino must successfully navigate block through the high-speed maze in order to arrive at the stage's checkpoint quickly and safely. In the end, Block finished fourth overall on this particular stage, with a time of 4:05.7.

Sadly, this rally is where Block's prized Group A rally car died a fiery death after being involved in a serious collision, something that we first reported on thanks to our very own Justin Hughes who was present at the New England race. The crash was caused by a faulty transmission, which locked up the wheels and threw Block and Gelsomino into a rock that ruptured part of the undercarriage and started a fire.

The Ford Escort is featured in the yet-to-be-released Gymkhana 10, but rumors also claim that it will make an appearance in The Gymkhana Files Amazon Studios project.