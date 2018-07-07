CORE Autosport's Braun Nabs Second Consecutive IMSA Pole at Mosport

Colin Braun drove his No. 54 CORE Autosport Oreca 07-Gibson to pole for a second-consecutive weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Saturday. The Texan was able to fend off the best efforts of Dane Cameron in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05 DPi while smashing the lap record in the process.

In total, Braun's time of 1:06.315 was over two seconds faster than the previous benchmark set at the track by Ricky Taylor in 2017.

As a result of Braun's rapid pace, CORE Autosport will lead the charge for global-spec LMP2 cars against the established and successful DPi field. While the P2 Orecas and Ligiers remain the same as they have all season performance-wise per IMSA's agreement with the FIA and ACO, the Daytona Prototype internationals were awarded a power bump for this weekend. However, that still wasn't enough as Cameron was quickly trailed by Robert Alon in the No. 85 JDC Milller Oreca, who will start Sunday's race in third.

"This Oreca is fast, obviously,” Braun told IMSA Radio. “It’s just a blast to drive out here. It’s an efficient car; we’re a single-car team, a small team, and we’re learning along the way. You wouldn’t believe the amount of knowledge we gain at every race. We’re five races into our first season with this car.”

Tandy Nabs GTLM Pole for Porsche