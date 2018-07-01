Brett Moffitt Claims Third NASCAR Truck Series Win of 2018 at Chicagoland

Brett Moffitt’s chances of being among the drivers competing for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in the series’ postseason playoffs remains up in the air, as his No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises team continues to struggle to line-up enough sponsorship to get to every race on the schedule. But Moffitt and company continue doing what they need to do to make themselves serious title contenders—winning races. Moffitt claimed his third win of the season Friday night in the Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway. Eleven races into the 2018 season, Moffitt is one of only two multi-race winners among Truck Series regulars, the other being former series champion Johnny Sauter with four.

Getty Images for NASCAR Brett Moffitt Wins Again Brett Moffitt takes the checkered flag in the Overton's 225 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 29, 2018.

“I have to thank Fr8Auctions, our partners at TRD and Toyota that have gotten us to this point in the year and Shige Hattori [team owner],” Moffitt said. “This is great. We didn’t know if we were coming like you said. To be here in victory lane, it’s an honor and a blessing. These guys work hard. I feel like we threw away a couple of wins this season. I hate it for the No. 8 [John Hunter Nemechek], whatever happened to him, but we’ll take it however we can get it right now.”



John Hunter Nemechek was the race leader with Moffitt in second as the white flag waved to signify the final lap, but after taking the penultimate flag, Nemechek’s engine blew, handing the lead over to Moffitt. Nemechek managed a seventh-place finish after leading a race-high 64 laps in the 150-lap race.



“Just don’t have any luck this year,” Nemechek said. “Tonight was a real heartbreak.”



Ben Rhodes finished second and Sauter was third after overcoming a slow pit stop and a return trip to pit road when his team had a problem with its jack during a lap 121 caution.



Nemechek and Noah Gragson were the stage winners. Nemechek won the first 35-lap stage after he took the lead on the final lap of the opening round.

Getty Images for NASCAR Noah Gragson on the pole Noah Gragson wins the pole for the Overton's 225 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 29, 2018.