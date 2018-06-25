Racer Jason Johnson of World of Outlaws Dies After Sprint Car Crash

Sprint car racing driver Jason Johnson of Eunice, Louisiana died from injuries he suffered during a crash at the Jim Boyd Memorial Race at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin. He was 41 years old.

The crash happened when Johnson and several other competitors were contesting the 18th lap on the famous third-mile oval when Johnson's sprint car made contact with Daryn Pitman's, went flying and landed outside of the track limits.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, his race car "flipped through the air and went through the trackside billboards."

The Beaver Dam Raceway emergency crews rushed to the scene of the crash, but the severity of the injuries meant Johnson had to be airlifted to the nearby Aurora Medical Center. It wasn't long before Johnson succumbed to the injuries. The other drivers involved in the crash were reported to be okay.