Racer Jason Johnson of World of Outlaws Dies After Sprint Car Crash
The fatal accident happened at the Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin.
Sprint car racing driver Jason Johnson of Eunice, Louisiana died from injuries he suffered during a crash at the Jim Boyd Memorial Race at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin. He was 41 years old.
The crash happened when Johnson and several other competitors were contesting the 18th lap on the famous third-mile oval when Johnson's sprint car made contact with Daryn Pitman's, went flying and landed outside of the track limits.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, his race car "flipped through the air and went through the trackside billboards."
The Beaver Dam Raceway emergency crews rushed to the scene of the crash, but the severity of the injuries meant Johnson had to be airlifted to the nearby Aurora Medical Center. It wasn't long before Johnson succumbed to the injuries. The other drivers involved in the crash were reported to be okay.
The Johnson family released the following statement regarding his passing:
"With the same courage, passion, and vigor that he raced with each night, he fought valiantly to the end. His love of life and sprint car racing was only surpassed by his deep and authentic love for his family, friends, competitors, and fans. He never met a stranger, and certainly never met anyone that he was not willing to help or provide guidance. It is that giving and caring spirit that we will all forever miss."
Johnson is survived by his wife Bobbi and their five-year-old son Jaxx.
- RELATEDNHRA Racer Randy Alexander Dies After Crashing at Over 160 MPHThe Alabama native lost control of his vehicle and careened to the opposite lane, colliding with his opponent.READ NOW
- RELATED14-Year-Old MotoGP-Hopeful Andreas Perez Dies in Racing CrashThe Moto3 rider suffered severe head injuries as a result of a crash at the Circuit de Catalunya.READ NOW
- RELATEDNHRA's Brittany Force Has Major Crash Just Two Days After Dad's Funny Car ExplosionIt hasn't exactly gone according to plan for the Force family while at the NHRA Winternationals.READ NOW