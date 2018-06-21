Ricciardo Ponders Future Amid Red Bull's Honda Switch and Reports of $20M McLaren Offer

Daniel Ricciardo's little game of 'should I stay or should I go' has a lot more weight to it as Red Bull Racing finally confirmed its engine future and Ricciardo reportedly received a $20 million per-annum offer from McLaren.

Ricciardo, whose current deal with Red Bull runs out at the end of the season, has long said he wants to hold off on a decision until the longer-term competitive picture between the front-runners is more clear. With Red Bull having announced its switch from Renault to Honda engines for 2019, another piece of the puzzle has fallen into place, although Ricciardo told Sky Sports he's still trying "to understand a little bit more about it" now that the long-speculated engine deal is done.

"There's certainly a lot of pros with it", the Australian said of the Honda deal, although he stopped short of any definitive judgment, insisting he will "try to keep putting the pieces together if it's a good move"."

"Renault has come a pretty long way this year", admitted Ricciardo. "So they're improving and, as you can see, Honda seem to be improving with Toro Rosso. So it's fair to say they are both on the up, but it's just who is going to get there quicker? That's still the unknown."