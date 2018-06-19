Red Bull F1 Confirms Honda Engine Switch for 2019

The move follows months of rumors and speculation , with it becoming increasingly clear in recent weeks that Red Bull F1 was leaning towards switching from Renault to Honda next season, which has now been made official with the parties signing a deal for both 2019 and 2020. The decision sees Red Bull's twelve-year relationship with Renault come to an end after the current Formula 1 season.

"This multi-year agreement with Honda signals the start of an exciting new phase in Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s efforts to compete not just for Grand Prix wins but for what is always our goal—championship titles,” said Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner. "We have always taken decisions such as this dispassionately and with only one criteria in mind—do we believe the outcome will allow us to compete at a higher level. After careful consideration and evaluation, we are certain this partnership with Honda is the right direction for the team."

Red Bull has been able to extensively evaluate Honda's hybrid V-6 power unit due to the Japanese manufacturer entering into a partnership with Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso at the start of the 2018 Formula 1 season. It has thus been able to comprehensively compare it to its own Renault power unit. Horner noted Red Bull Racing has been “impressed by Honda’s commitment to Formula 1,” as well as the “rapid steps” the brand has made since partnering with Toro Rosso.